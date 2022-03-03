Euroopan ravijärjestö sulkee Venäjän ulos kaikesta toiminnastaan

UET:n englanninkielinen tiedote

In response to the current developments in the Ukraine and in support of our invited member Ukraine, the UET Board has decided to suspend, with immediate effect, the participation of the representatives of the Russian Trotting Federation (CTA) in the work of the UET Commissions as well as the participation of representatives of Russia in all the competitions organised by UET, until a new decision.

On 12th March 2022, during its meeting at the Cagnes-sur-Mer racecourse (France), the UET Board will discuss the possibilities to submit to the UET General Assembly the exclusion of the Russian Trotting Federation as a UET member.

The President of the UET, Mrs Marjaana ALAVIUHKOLA, and the member countries of the UET Board assure Mr Alexander VOROBIY, President of the Owner’s Ukrainian Association of Trotters and all Ukrainian socio-professionals of her entire support.