Reilu-Metri is the name of a Finnish trotter horse who was born in 1993 and had a successful racing career. Reilu-Metri won over 50 races during his career and was known for his speed and endurance.

Reilu-Metri was owned and trained by Kari Lähdekorpi, a Finnish horse racing enthusiast. The horse was known for his consistency and ability to perform well in a variety of racing conditions. Reilu-Metri retired from racing in 2003 and lived out the rest of his life on Lähdekorpi's farm.

While Reilu-Metri is now a retired racing horse, he remains a beloved figure in Finnish horse racing history and is remembered for his impressive career and contributions to the sport.

